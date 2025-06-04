Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $201.84 million.

• VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $29.81 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $603.51 million.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.00 per share on revenue of $465.30 million.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $466.95 million.

• Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $169.60 million.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.58 million.

• Argan (NYSE:AGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $193.75 million.

• BARK (NYSE:BARK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $131.00 million.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $194.22 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $108.20 million.

• Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.25 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $527.48 million.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $966.49 million.

