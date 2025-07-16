Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.94 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $22.83 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $26.70 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.58 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $830.86 million.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $230.26 million.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $20.82 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $15.99 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $433.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $162.42 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $248.92 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $176.41 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.

• Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $105.08 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $51.89 million.

• Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $585.13 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $261.79 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $165.66 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $693.89 million.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AA

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Citigroup Reinstates Buy Jun 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.