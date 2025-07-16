Markets

Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025 — 04:32 am EDT

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.94 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $22.83 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $26.70 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.58 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $830.86 million.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $230.26 million.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $20.82 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $15.99 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $433.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $162.42 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $248.92 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $176.41 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.

• Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $105.08 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $51.89 million.

• Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $585.13 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $261.79 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $165.66 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $693.89 million.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

