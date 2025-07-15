Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $20.89 billion.

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.67 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $20.74 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $43.91 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $74.37 million.

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $24.70 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $494.93 million.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Kestra Medical Techs (NASDAQ:KMTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $15.69 million.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $374.15 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $321.86 million.

• Castellum (AMEX:CTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $13.45 million.

• Calamos Glb Total (NASDAQ:CGO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

