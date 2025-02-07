Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $526.93 million.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $510.83 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.

• Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $986.50 million.

• Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $14.68 billion.

• Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.50 million.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $69.44 million.

• Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $69.55 million.

• Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $222.65 million.

• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $646.03 million.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.33 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $120.12 million.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $518.50 million.

• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $744.19 million.

• Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $162.84 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $131.77 million.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.