Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.01 million.

• LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $455.00 million.

• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $883.40 million.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $787.50 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.78 billion.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $285.84 million.

• Cencora (NYSE:COR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $78.22 billion.

• GSK (NYSE:GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion.

• Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $145.75 million.

• Lucky Strike (NYSE:LUCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $316.00 million.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $404.27 million.

• Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion.

• Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $971.92 million.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $327.76 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $796.11 million.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $470.33 million.

• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $487.61 million.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• ATS (NYSE:ATS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $651.21 million.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $13.70 billion.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $24.55 billion.

• Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $25.73 billion.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $637.58 million.

• Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.96 million.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $721.51 million.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $42.77 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Fiserv (NYSE:FI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• RXO (NYSE:RXO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $726.94 million.

• Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $86.44 million.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $553.55 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $191.66 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $341.05 million.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $490.04 million.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $634.59 million.

• Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $19.04 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $323.36 million.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.

• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $552.05 million.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $421.17 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $244.73 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $632.16 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $170.29 million.

• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $915.20 million.

• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $740.67 million.

• Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $226.22 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.35 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $232.02 million.

• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $518.54 million.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.73 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $557.61 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.

• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $289.89 million.

• Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $999.16 million.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $42.83 billion.

• ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $947.08 million.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $191.00 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.59 million.

• Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.59 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.68 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.76 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $329.94 million.

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $535.93 million.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $34.11 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.88 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Moelis (NYSE:MC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $348.79 million.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $19.49 billion.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $932.66 million.

• Equitable Hldgs (NYSE:EQH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $93.01 million.

• RMR Gr (NASDAQ:RMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $268.50 million.

• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $418.33 million.

• Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $692.58 million.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $944.00 million.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.28 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $646.28 million.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.07 per share on revenue of $95.86 billion.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $23.25 million.

• PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $716.23 million.

• American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $56.67 million.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $632.16 million.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $92.41 million.

• U-Haul Holding (NYSE:UHAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $123.68 million.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $695.46 million.

• DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $97.00 million.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $316.53 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $110.36 million.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $122.74 million.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.47 million.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.33 million.

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $177.09 million.

• Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $104.08 million.

• Coherent (NYSE:COHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.31 million.

• BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $611.63 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $22.00 per share on revenue of $185.15 million.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $630.11 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $451.99 million.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $170.07 million.

• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $167.47 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $193.75 million.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.

• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $191.12 million.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $207.30 million.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• BARK (NYSE:BARK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $124.76 million.

• Regional Mgmt (NYSE:RM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $154.12 million.

• Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.