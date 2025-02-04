Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $679.77 million.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr (NYSE:MUFG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $352.63 million.

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $495.43 million.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.74 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $166.06 million.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $22.77 billion.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $105.00 million.

• WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $157.95 million.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $376.12 million.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $970.95 million.

• Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $726.23 million.

• MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $17.26 billion.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.94 billion.

• Berry Global Gr (NYSE:BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.

• Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $243.21 million.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.24 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $949.44 million.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.03 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $91.93 million.

• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion.

• Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $39.32 billion.

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $27.89 billion.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• Ball (NYSE:BALL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $10.48 billion.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $89.87 million.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KKR (NYSE:KKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $58.83 million.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $132.80 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $61.52 million.

• ATI (NYSE:ATI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $576.57 million.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $866.07 million.

• Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $613.88 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $857.93 million.

• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $210.23 million.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $14.47 billion.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.08 per share on revenue of $453.44 million.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $449.86 million.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $377.51 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $9.66 billion.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• American Finl Gr (NYSE:AFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $293.50 million.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

• AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $264.10 million.

• Ichor Hldgs (NASDAQ:ICHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $232.65 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $122.16 million.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion.

• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $96.67 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $96.67 billion.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $628.70 million.

• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $510.30 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.59 million.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $293.52 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $447.50 million.

• Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $360.05 million.

• H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $183.40 million.

• CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $14.83 million.

• Western Union (NYSE:WU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $730.04 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $165.00 million.

• Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $121.14 million.

• 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $179.19 million.

• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $92.72 million.

• Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $366.71 million.

• Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $590.45 million.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.

• Mercury Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $182.45 million.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $309.87 million.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $109.45 million.

• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $226.64 million.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $71.82 million.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $242.55 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

