Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $282.62 million.

• Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.07 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $68.06 million.

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $18.17 million.

• Oxford Square Cap (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $148.94 million.

• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $99.26 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $175.12 million.

• TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.36 million.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.60 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $444.91 million.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.01 million.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $191.93 million.

• Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $929.11 million.

• 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $22.02 million.

• LandBridge (NYSE:LB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $244.81 million.

• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $75.39 million.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $700.83 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $251.03 million.

• Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $683.10 million.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $56.24 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $395.05 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $14.99 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $660 thousand.

• Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.