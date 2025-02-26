Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $733.67 million.

• AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $7.58 billion.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $350.36 million.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.31 per share on revenue of $734.74 million.

• Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $18.29 billion.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $178.03 million.

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $15.76 billion.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $74.25 million.

• Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $315.09 million.

• Perfect (NYSE:PERF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.32 million.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $74.48 million.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.42 million.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs (NYSE:SWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $253.60 million.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.33 million.

• Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $83.72 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $106.98 million.

• TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $16.19 billion.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $553.48 million.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $453.57 million.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $56.40 million.

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.40 million.

• Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $177.23 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $177.17 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $37.99 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $481.94 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $645.75 million.

• Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $22.63 million.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $517.90 million.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $673.16 million.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $286.73 million.

• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $377.28 million.

• Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.36 per share on revenue of $91.25 million.

• IntL Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $169.27 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $210.00 million.

• Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.48 million.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $432.80 million.

• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $202.15 million.

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $181.15 million.

• Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $185.19 million.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $81.81 million.

• BKV (NYSE:BKV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $182.41 million.

• United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $378.34 million.

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $374.10 million.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.27 million.

• Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $346.52 million.

• Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $554.57 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $476.56 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $210.11 million.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $45.30 million.

• Global Blue Gr Holding (NYSE:GB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $125.90 million.

• Trinity Cap (NASDAQ:TRIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $64.13 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $114.69 million.

• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• M-Tron Industries (AMEX:MPTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.08 million.

• Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $45.37 million.

• Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $99.16 million.

• Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.80 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $279.97 million.

• Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.03 million.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.88 million.

• ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $113.66 million.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $109.71 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $287.79 million.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $120.33 million.

• Dorman Prods (NASDAQ:DORM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $523.95 million.

• Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $942.16 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $282.92 million.

• IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.52 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $96.36 million.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $887.55 million.

• Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $449.68 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $134.12 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $286.95 million.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $76.72 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $185.66 million.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $517.02 million.

• Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $77.37 million.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $75.06 million.

• NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $68.35 million.

• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $99.92 million.

• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $132.81 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.31 million.

• Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $8.07 billion.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.08 million.

• MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $175.66 million.

• Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $147.00 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $551.82 million.

• Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $893.92 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $194.60 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $101.44 million.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $642.08 million.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $868.06 million.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $580.81 million.

• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $955.82 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.00 per share on revenue of $375 thousand.

• SJW Gr (NASDAQ:SJW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $187.82 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $9.37 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $83.39 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.23 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.61 million.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $124.08 million.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $394.37 million.

• Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $237.22 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $287.58 million.

• Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $7.88 billion.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $639.66 million.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $184.12 million.

• Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $163.41 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $161.25 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $244.39 million.

• Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $192.27 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $583.43 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $983.01 million.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $724.68 million.

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $356.00 million.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $173.10 million.

• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares (NYSE:PBR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $214.76 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $44.40 million.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $207.61 million.

• NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $173.15 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $187.64 million.

• Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $44 thousand.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $293.65 million.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $9.31 million.

• Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $198.04 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $215.29 million.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.78 per share on revenue of $636.10 million.

• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $268.65 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.16 million.

• Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $502.02 million.

• Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $10.04 billion.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $96.72 million.

• Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $299.69 million.

• Xperi (NYSE:XPER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $123.89 million.

• LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $161.01 million.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $192.29 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $80.57 million.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $89.42 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $276.81 million.

• Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $299.83 million.

• Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $103.67 million.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $192.19 million.

• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $603.95 million.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $98.26 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $443.61 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $67.06 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $22.90 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $97.57 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $934.28 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $93.23 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $419.64 million.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $667.40 million.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CRH (NYSE:CRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $8.49 billion.

• Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $490.72 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $238.62 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $59.28 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $94.35 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $38.04 billion.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $372.15 million.

• Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $472.40 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $251.39 million.

• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $660.02 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $698.77 million.

• MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $23.08 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $339.00 million.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $170.31 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $51.06 million.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $23.22 billion.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Units (NYSE:GRP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

