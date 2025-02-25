Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $834.30 million.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $644.65 million.

• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $323.77 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.

• Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $572.71 million.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $350.16 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $653.33 million.

• Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.

• Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $58.02 million.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $123.31 million.

• Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $421.27 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.03 million.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $351.48 million.

• Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $996.30 million.

• Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.52 million.

• Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $198.60 million.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $177.94 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.

• Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $146.39 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $697.03 million.

• Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $184.73 million.

• Bowhead Specialty Holding (NYSE:BOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $120.02 million.

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $829.19 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $445.15 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.17 million.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $240.29 million.

• mF International (NASDAQ:MFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $200.52 million.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $234.77 million.

• Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $254.16 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $212.83 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $340.51 million.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $64.01 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $263.27 million.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $324.11 million.

• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $604.44 million.

• Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $38.70 billion.

• Obsidian Energy (AMEX:OBE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $24.40 million.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $138.00 million.

• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $102.37 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.65 million.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.73 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $154.25 million.

• Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $475.95 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $534.17 million.

• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $591.70 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $195.29 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.87 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $262.69 million.

• Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $223.22 million.

• Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $110.30 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.74 million.

• AMC Enter Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $66.79 million.

• Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $338.56 million.

• ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $119.25 million.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $144.78 million.

• Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $889.08 million.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $707.02 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.76 million.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $472.92 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (AMEX:HYLN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $55.10 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.44 per share on revenue of $44.43 million.

• Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $282.67 million.

• Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $380.62 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $490.80 million.

• United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $794.23 million.

• Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• GCL Global Holdings (NASDAQ:GCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $206.67 million.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $125.44 million.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $306.55 million.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $566.25 million.

• Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $76.32 million.

• Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120.39 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $89.50 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $349.90 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.

• CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $17.55 million.

• Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.60 million.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $553.95 million.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.

• Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $294.93 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $851.50 million.

• Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $64.99 million.

• Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $366.35 million.

• Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $45.60 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $72.76 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $245.23 million.

• ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.

• Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.98 million.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $138.20 million.

• Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $292.56 million.

• SES AI (NYSE:SES) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.78 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $370.99 million.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $669.02 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $694.33 million.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $392.52 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.56 million.

• SPX Techs (NYSE:SPXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $532.82 million.

• Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $361.71 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $208.82 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $83.64 million.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $136.20 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $297.66 million.

• SLR Inv (NASDAQ:SLRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $57.06 million.

• Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $327.58 million.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $323.92 million.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $54.67 million.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $346.76 million.

• Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.

• Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $803.86 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.66 million.

• MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $85.10 million.

• Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $199.33 million.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.