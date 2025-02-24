Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $416.02 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $110.85 million.

• Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $645.84 million.

• BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $127.72 million.

• Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Westlake (NYSE:WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.46 million.

• Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $140.50 million.

• Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $559.19 million.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.87 million.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $78.20 million.

• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $159.89 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $281.61 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $469.68 million.

• Beyond (NYSE:BYON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $331.06 million.

• Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $91.03 million.

• Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $130.25 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $720.47 million.

• SBA Comms (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $684.39 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $142.03 million.

• Artivion (NYSE:AORT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $101.15 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $133.83 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $105.90 million.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $116.68 million.

• Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $73.55 million.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $213.34 million.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $326.77 million.

• Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $885.10 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $182.09 million.

• JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $488.74 million.

• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $274.56 million.

• Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $58.34 million.

• Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $441.87 million.

• Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.10 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.03 million.

• Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $200.55 million.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $278.36 million.

• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $175.99 million.

• Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $424.40 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $114.99 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $42.81 million.

• Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $155.23 million.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $289.38 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $46.89 million.

• Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $83.69 million.

• Tortoise Capital Series Trust Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $174.58 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $311.66 million.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.22 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• V2X (NYSE:VVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $66.81 million.

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $171.47 million.

• Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $43.47 million.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $220.06 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $324.82 million.

