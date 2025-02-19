Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $461.54 million.

• Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $101.39 million.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.

• Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $200.11 million.

• Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $51.96 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $213.89 million.

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $434.72 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $147.37 million.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $250.39 million.

• Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $91.35 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $946.15 million.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $861.69 million.

• Enpro (NYSE:NPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $250.10 million.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $810.44 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $141.10 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $307.93 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $486.10 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $189.07 million.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $358.54 million.

• Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $83.41 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $780.25 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $528.93 million.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $985.03 million.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $612.67 million.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $635.46 million.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.44 million.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $959.31 million.

• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $720.61 million.

• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $165.05 million.

• Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $661.74 million.

• Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $657.41 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $56.57 million.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $317.62 million.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.11 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $701.30 million.

• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $757.60 million.

• Vale (NYSE:VALE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.

• Pinstripes Holdings (NYSE:PNST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.75 million.

• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.61 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $19.02 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $275.81 million.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $259.69 million.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $191.75 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.21 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $747.15 million.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $393.00 million.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $385.04 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $120.43 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $22.29 million.

• Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $248.39 million.

• Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $569.00 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $137.77 million.

• Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $75.38 million.

• Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $343.42 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $711.42 million.

• Reliance (NYSE:RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $47.27 million.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.

• Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $8.77 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $861.74 million.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $126.00 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $177.10 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $28.03 million.

• Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $100.59 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $118.10 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Mativ Holdings (NYSE:MATV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $472.70 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $246.93 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $640.17 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $565.64 million.

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $565.64 million.

• Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.33 million.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $912.23 million.

• Openlane (NYSE:KAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $414.46 million.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $70.50 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $681.60 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $870.79 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $289.61 million.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $660.94 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $45.56 million.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $335.45 million.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $257.24 million.

• Toast (NYSE:TOST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $155.42 million.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $395.09 million.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.73 million.

• Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $551.47 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $574.37 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $608.49 million.

• Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $802.78 million.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $251.28 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $84.49 million.

• Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $364.20 million.

• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Orion (NYSE:OEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $444.67 million.

• Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.68 million.

• Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $385.80 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $192.92 million.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $310.20 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $265.90 million.

• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tanger (NYSE:SKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $129.32 million.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $619.91 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $110.37 million.

• American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

