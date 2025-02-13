Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion.

• Brookfield (NYSE:BN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sony Gr (NYSE:SONY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $24.32 billion.

• ASE Tech Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.

• TELUS (NYSE:TU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.

• KT (NYSE:KT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $83.77 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $313.11 million.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $740.87 million.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $551.96 million.

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $751.01 million.

• Herc Hldgs (NYSE:HRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $924.92 million.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.78 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $9.35 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $943.22 million.

• Palatin Techs (AMEX:PTN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $311.91 million.

• TELUS Intl (NYSE:TIXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $673.06 million.

• Dnow (NYSE:DNOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $552.87 million.

• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $949.86 million.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $10.29 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $301.46 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $965.61 million.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $713.85 million.

• Moodys (NYSE:MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $145.18 million.

• Imperial Ptrl (NASDAQ:IMPP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $961.10 million.

• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $899.68 million.

• Knife River Holding (NYSE:KNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $652.30 million.

• SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $562.35 million.

• Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $265.14 million.

• Iridium Comms (NASDAQ:IRDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $204.10 million.

• Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $107.26 million.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $995.84 million.

• Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $805.72 million.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $580.62 million.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $50.18 million.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $250.68 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $225.28 million.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $19.20 million.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $768.16 million.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $9.50 billion.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $186.49 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.52 million.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Himax Techs (NASDAQ:HIMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $221.09 million.

• GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.

• Precision Optics Corp (NASDAQ:POCI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.94 million.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $95.10 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $158.71 million.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $31.59 million.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $311.74 million.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $402.03 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $306.74 million.

• Informatica (NYSE:INFA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $457.04 million.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $435.99 million.

• Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $194.77 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.

• HA Sustainable (NYSE:HASI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $34.16 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $297.41 million.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $49.26 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $350.00 million.

• Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $126.17 million.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $416.62 million.

• Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $139.74 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $679.75 million.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $31.07 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $672.00 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $229.21 million.

• Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $179 thousand.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.53 million.

• Vanda Pharma (NASDAQ:VNDA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $52.25 million.

• Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.90 million.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $473.00 million.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.51 million.

• Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.83 million.

• Motorola Solns (NYSE:MSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.68 million.

• Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.36 million.

• iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $19.20 million.

• TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $679.90 million.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $114.15 million.

• Elme (NYSE:ELME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $60.49 million.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $146.00 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $119.06 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $114.25 million.

• Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $50.43 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.

