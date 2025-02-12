Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $753.93 million.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $97.18 billion.

• PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $82.67 million.

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $379.42 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $17.52 million.

• Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $584.00 million.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.

• Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $219.20 million.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $111.86 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $965.41 million.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $116.04 million.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $433.97 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $110.62 million.

• CME Gr (NASDAQ:CME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $73.48 million.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• P10 (NYSE:PX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $79.59 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $115.08 million.

• Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $73.64 million.

• Ares Comml Real Est (NYSE:ACRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.83 million.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $998.64 million.

• Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $92.31 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $856.86 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.20 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $809.50 million.

• Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $60.39 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $988.00 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.41 million.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.36 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $944.62 million.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $46.23 million.

• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $383.99 million.

• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Kellanova (NYSE:K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $880.65 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $344.47 million.

• GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $914.18 million.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $787.02 million.

• Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $84.07 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $147.22 million.

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $803.09 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $247.97 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Casella Waste Sys (NASDAQ:CWST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $419.53 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $273.09 million.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.35 per share on revenue of $739.35 million.

• Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $405.55 million.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $193.26 million.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $13.87 billion.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $673.98 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $470.83 million.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $600.15 million.

• Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $318.78 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $164.98 million.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $690.94 million.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $180.38 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $166.60 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $138.63 million.

• Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $405.46 million.

• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $120.68 million.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $181.35 million.

• Four Corners Prop (NYSE:FCPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $69.80 million.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $817.50 million.

• QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $701.13 million.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $51.42 million.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $111.07 million.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $759.56 million.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $394.21 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $72.00 million.

• IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $117.86 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $387.92 million.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $220.68 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $487.82 million.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $344.54 million.

• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $257.44 million.

• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $521.44 million.

• Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $540.32 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $179.95 million.

• ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.75 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.55 per share on revenue of $66.57 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $176.26 million.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $243.61 million.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $481.13 million.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.11 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $212.23 million.

• Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $22.88 million.

