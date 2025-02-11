Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $743.60 million.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.

• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.12 per share on revenue of $28.84 billion.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $45.65 billion.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.02 million.

• NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $217.60 million.

• OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $48.93 million.

• Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $59.49 million.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.52 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $202.91 million.

• Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $28.88 million.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $229.47 million.

• LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $799.81 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.92 billion.

• WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $650.00 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

• MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $217.77 million.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.

• TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $463.18 million.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $242.95 million.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.

• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $129.03 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.83 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.73 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $144.62 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.59 million.

• Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $327.70 million.

• Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.48 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $14.11 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $562.72 million.

• Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $106.25 million.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $168.10 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $766.63 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $765.40 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.30 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $397.32 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $883.43 million.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $509.65 million.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $45.84 million.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.88 million.

• IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $934.31 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $337.10 million.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $532.04 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $533.26 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $417.67 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $85.54 million.

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.48 million.

• OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.13 million.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $726.90 million.

• Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $245.02 million.

• Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $181.92 million.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.90 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $209.12 million.

• Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ:GLAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $24.40 million.

• InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $71.16 million.

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $254.21 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $21.43 million.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $491.36 million.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $83.33 million.

• Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $203.87 million.

• Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $189.30 million.

• DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $156.13 million.

• Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $256.84 million.

