Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $420.00 million.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $344.37 million.

• Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $268.46 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $675.35 million.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $187.70 million.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $315.21 million.

• Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $101.35 million.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $10.26 billion.

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $134.93 million.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $34.20 billion.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $751.36 million.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $5.98 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $113.40 million.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $253.96 million.

• Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $347.72 million.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $133.52 million.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $180.66 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $222.04 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $77.55 million.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $44.30 million.

• Argan (NYSE:AGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $225.60 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $684.34 million.

• Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $283.87 million.

• GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $188.25 million.

• HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $163.39 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $140.84 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $217.53 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $310.56 million.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $745.26 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $53.23 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.

• Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

