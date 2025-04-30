Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $409.85 million.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $600.72 million.

• RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $40.26 million.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $148.13 million.

• Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $660.17 million.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $43.40 billion.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $918.82 million.

• GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $79.81 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $934.60 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.

• AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $512.54 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• XPO (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.07 per share on revenue of $32.22 billion.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $14.06 billion.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $14.66 billion.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.53 per share on revenue of $729.82 million.

• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $24.41 billion.

• GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• GSK (NYSE:GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.62 billion.

• UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $10.47 billion.

• PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.08 billion.

• Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.26 million.

• Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:CSLR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.

• Genius Gr (AMEX:GNS) is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $394.38 million.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $247.33 million.

• OneSpaWorld Hldgs (NASDAQ:OSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $218.94 million.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $199.97 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $128.72 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $89.31 million.

• Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE:LANV) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $125.64 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $296.77 million.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $384.28 million.

• DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $285.34 million.

• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

• Silgan Hldgs (NYSE:SLGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $976.59 million.

• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $172.12 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $463.62 million.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $268.53 million.

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $483.47 million.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $194.47 million.

• Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $316.69 million.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $660.19 million.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $821.70 million.

• Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.29 million.

• D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $927.34 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $141.74 million.

• ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $157.25 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $823.56 million.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $609.28 million.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $279.20 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $104.69 million.

• First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $69.32 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $923.00 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $178.36 million.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.07 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

• Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $17.97 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.

• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $44.40 million.

• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $305.85 million.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $68.44 billion.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $585.84 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $341.38 million.

• MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $51.73 million.

• Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.22 per share on revenue of $41.36 billion.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $18.08 billion.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $86.32 million.

• Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $257.87 million.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $235.93 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $435.62 million.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.67 per share on revenue of $567.20 million.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $145.28 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $223.34 million.

• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $441.20 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $178.67 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $397.95 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $101.53 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $22.03 million.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $19.56 million.

• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $152.24 million.

• Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $633.78 million.

• Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $300.74 million.

• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $96.86 million.

• PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $646.37 million.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $788.98 million.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $798.02 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $220.70 million.

• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $746.87 million.

• Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $13.03 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $324.98 million.

• Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.76 per share on revenue of $16.41 billion.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $631.36 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $296.39 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $392.36 million.

• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $195.81 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $326.99 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $305.04 million.

• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $498.54 million.

• InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Tanger (NYSE:SKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $128.24 million.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $277.48 million.

• Compania De Minas (NYSE:BVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $274.85 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $516.81 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $607.64 million.

• Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $977.90 million.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $466.86 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $104.17 million.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $525.42 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $19.89 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $125.08 million.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $111.92 million.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $296.63 million.

• Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.21 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $148.05 million.

• Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $94.38 million.

• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $163.13 million.

• Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $514.24 million.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $435.18 million.

• Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $201.39 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $164.19 million.

• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $662.80 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.84 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $272.22 million.

• Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $14.64 billion.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $189.91 million.

• Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $310.17 million.

• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $582.87 million.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $212.55 million.

• National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $770.81 million.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $180.79 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $258.90 million.

• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $551.21 million.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $293.56 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $420.74 million.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $305.74 million.

• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $621.44 million.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $927.58 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $152.99 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $494.87 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $184.92 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $313.38 million.

• Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $264.45 million.

• Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $406.24 million.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $102.78 million.

• The Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $422.55 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $319.60 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $84.56 million.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $39.20 million.

• Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $248.47 million.

• Four Corners Property Tr (NYSE:FCPT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $986.41 million.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.80 million.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $153.59 million.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $745.96 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $111.50 million.

• First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $58.44 million.

• RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $116.71 million.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $990.35 million.

