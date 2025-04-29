Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $117.60 million.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $262.38 million.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $131.71 million.

• Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $163.75 million.

• Hillman Solns (NASDAQ:HLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $357.66 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.90 million.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $862.06 million.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $364.92 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $562.27 million.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $344.32 million.

• Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.66 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $953.21 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $81.81 million.

• ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $986.06 million.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $194.00 million.

• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.73 million.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $370.60 million.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $570.36 million.

• Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $7.17 billion.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $20.04 billion.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $995.43 million.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $739.04 million.

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion.

• Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.

• Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $802.25 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.82 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $43.15 billion.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $777.10 million.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $21.04 billion.

• BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $40.12 billion.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $13.71 billion.

• Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $12.99 billion.

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $335.29 million.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.84 per share on revenue of $154.52 million.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $151.53 million.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $480.65 million.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $67.39 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $320.40 million.

• Community Financial Sys (NYSE:CBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $197.13 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $63.29 million.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $235.41 million.

• MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $50.09 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $239.41 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $402.60 million.

• Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $200.71 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $9.34 billion.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $112.67 million.

• Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $307.15 million.

• Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $138.13 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $538.56 million.

• Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $30.75 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $57.14 million.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $588.05 million.

• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $59.61 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $93.25 million.

• Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $640.00 million.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.53 per share on revenue of $712.69 million.

• Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $387.00 million.

• BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.91 million.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $111.51 million.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $14.19 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $745.08 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $591.15 million.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $122.92 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $162.69 million.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $97.50 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $169.04 million.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $96.63 million.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $555.78 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $199.19 million.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $715.29 million.

• CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $729.44 million.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $364.64 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $17.38 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $191.40 million.

• PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $418.22 million.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $691.00 million.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.46 per share on revenue of $500.74 million.

• Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $191.66 million.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $214.30 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $211.07 million.

• ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $260.71 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $25.55 million.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $717.50 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $26.67 million.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion.

• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $26.88 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $281.15 million.

• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $186.33 million.

• Frontier Comms Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $389.27 million.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $234.12 million.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $850.49 million.

• Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Ind Logistics Props Tr (NASDAQ:ILPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $112.10 million.

• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $111.13 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $556.40 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• ExlService Hldgs (NASDAQ:EXLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $488.40 million.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $160.52 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.

• MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $201.31 million.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $29.70 million.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• BXP (NYSE:BXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $833.89 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $76.78 million.

• NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $493.90 million.

• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $737.98 million.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $764.02 million.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $252.59 million.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $192.76 million.

• Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $153.01 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $54.22 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $181.23 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

