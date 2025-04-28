Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.48 million.

• Provident Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.86 million.

• Toyo Co (NASDAQ:TOYO) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $77.57 million.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $263.57 million.

• Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $556.31 million.

• Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $662.30 million.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $132.48 million.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $14.37 million.

• Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Perfect (NYSE:PERF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.16 million.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $27.99 million.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $169.00 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $116.40 million.

• SunCar Tech Gr (NASDAQ:SDA) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $306.17 million.

• Beyond (NYSE:BYON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $288.13 million.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $127.51 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $56.32 million.

• Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.

• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $546.93 million.

• Ameris (NYSE:ABCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $276.83 million.

• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $162.83 million.

• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $243.68 million.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $703.63 million.

• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $758.46 million.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• SJW Gr (NASDAQ:SJW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $160.54 million.

• Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $-28 million.

• Five Star (NASDAQ:FSBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $34.94 million.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.58 million.

• Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $119.20 million.

• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $661.98 million.

• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $975.80 million.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $838.72 million.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $544.94 million.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $680.54 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $884.92 million.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $141.29 million.

• Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $334.61 million.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• COPT Defense Props (NYSE:CDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $185.78 million.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $863.31 million.

• Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $142.16 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $28.98 million.

• Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $53.04 million.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $44.21 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $66.19 million.

• Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $561.40 million.

