Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $572.09 million.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $811.53 million.

• Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $814.11 million.

• Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $201.41 million.

• Stellar Bancorp (NYSE:STEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $105.66 million.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $6.64 billion.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $387.70 million.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $623.41 million.

• Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $509.58 million.

• Portland Gen Electric (NYSE:POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $970.49 million.

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $12.92 billion.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $18.26 billion.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.69 per share on revenue of $13.68 billion.

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.60 billion.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $31.33 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $43.36 billion.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $63.71 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $122.33 million.

• Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Oxford Square Cap (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $654.15 million.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $70.51 million.

• Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $319.36 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

