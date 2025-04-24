Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $859.08 million.

• Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.51 million.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $857.27 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $835.61 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $323.63 million.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $345.30 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $221.34 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $712.67 million.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.67 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

• TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $639.88 million.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Fiserv (NYSE:FI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $29.76 billion.

• Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.11 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $435.20 million.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.69 billion.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $8.91 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $20.10 billion.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $37.91 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $28.67 billion.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $15.30 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Eni (NYSE:E) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $919.64 million.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $685.83 million.

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $17.77 billion.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $129.72 million.

• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion.

• Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $240.13 million.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.55 million.

• Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $198.97 million.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $580.65 million.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $80.75 million.

• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $304.22 million.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $906.38 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $67.65 million.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $147.57 million.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $21.61 million.

• The Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $513.92 million.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $944.34 million.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $770.60 million.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion.

• Valley Ntl (NASDAQ:VLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $483.30 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $166.06 million.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $245.70 million.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $860.25 million.

• Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $65.15 million.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $428.70 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $46.25 million.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $74.78 million.

• Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $249.36 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $109.58 million.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $65.40 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $38.71 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $61.76 million.

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $40.35 million.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $331.81 million.

• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $729.67 million.

• Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $952.87 million.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $701.39 million.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $240.30 million.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $446.93 million.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $326.72 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $96.40 million.

• Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $179.02 million.

• SES AI (NYSE:SES) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $48.93 million.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $169.36 million.

• Five Point Hldgs (NYSE:FPH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hilltop Hldgs (NYSE:HTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $286.66 million.

• Apollo Comml Real Est (NYSE:ARI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $46.53 million.

• First Business Finl Servs (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $39.52 million.

• USCB Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:USCB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.94 million.

• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $347.84 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $418.03 million.

• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $220.95 million.

• Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $107.72 million.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $946.85 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $210.30 million.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $400.44 million.

• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $20.67 billion.

• Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $424.94 million.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $690.76 million.

• The Hartford Insurance Gr (NYSE:HIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $6.97 billion.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $360.46 million.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $128.95 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $12.31 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $89.25 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $89.25 billion.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $95.63 million.

• World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $10.47 billion.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $352.57 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $147.93 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $147.93 million.

• Provident Finl Servs (NYSE:PFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $207.03 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $57.63 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $192.03 million.

• Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $175.46 million.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $235.25 million.

• Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ:PECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $170.48 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $400.60 million.

• Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.96 million.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Alpine Income Property Tr (NYSE:PINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.93 million.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $352.18 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $151.04 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $51.70 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $100.84 million.

• Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $77.54 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $227.14 million.

• SouthState (NYSE:SSB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $527.60 million.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $24.85 million.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $975.97 million.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $436.27 million.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $550.13 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $188.54 million.

• Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

