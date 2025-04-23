Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $417.09 million.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $210.48 million.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $175.16 million.

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $614.67 million.

• Virtu Finl (NASDAQ:VIRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $469.48 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $929.90 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.87 per share on revenue of $9.28 billion.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $19.43 billion.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $30.35 billion.

• GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.

• Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.10 per share on revenue of $10.23 billion.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $636.17 million.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $68.93 million.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $678.23 million.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $307.85 million.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:CSLR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $760.74 million.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $443.91 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $527.77 million.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $816.66 million.

• Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $315.65 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Reliance (NYSE:RS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $18.59 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $131.70 million.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $550.40 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $914.20 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $270.92 million.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $124.76 million.

• Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $101.83 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Covenant Logistics Gr (NYSE:CVLG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $279.95 million.

• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.81 million.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $91.38 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $29.87 million.

• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.72 million.

• Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $46.02 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $442.20 million.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Moelis (NYSE:MC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $289.30 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.92 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.58 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria (NYSE:VTMX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $556.45 million.

• Discover Financial servs (NYSE:DFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KKR Real Est Finance Tr (NYSE:KREF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $35.22 million.

• Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $78.59 million.

• Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $472.61 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $64.50 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $609.90 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $285.06 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $501.33 million.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $501.33 million.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Western Union (NYSE:WU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $995.19 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $93.61 million.

• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $980.07 million.

• Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $22.67 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $140.96 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $585.20 million.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $969.40 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $788.00 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.98 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $74.03 million.

• Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $651.30 million.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $647.80 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.55 per share on revenue of $641.78 million.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $77.65 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.59 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.24 million.

• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $93.23 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

