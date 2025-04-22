Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.36 per share on revenue of $976.14 million.

• Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $847.18 million.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $113.55 million.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $57.70 million.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.34 per share on revenue of $17.79 billion.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• RTX (NYSE:RTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $19.79 billion.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $33.23 billion.

• Moodys (NYSE:MCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $988.89 million.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $744.21 million.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.26 per share on revenue of $9.93 billion.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.

• GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $9.00 billion.

• Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.38 per share on revenue of $46.29 billion.

• Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $247.09 million.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $211.78 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $114.97 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $105.70 million.

• Old National (NASDAQ:ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $478.24 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.

• Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $11.22 billion.

• Orrstown Financial Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $54.62 million.

• Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $259.27 million.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $32.78 million.

• Renasant (NYSE:RNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $170.28 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $517.92 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage IT (NYSE:PMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $92.33 million.

• QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $94.26 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $63.43 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $123.82 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $357.20 million.

• Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion.

• Zurn Elkay Water Solns (NYSE:ZWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $383.55 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $243.08 million.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $110.68 million.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $361.15 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $117.56 million.

• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $803.02 million.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $166.00 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $107.47 million.

• Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $119.45 million.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $273.47 million.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $195.35 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $22.46 billion.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $652.47 million.

