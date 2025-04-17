Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $250.69 million.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $23.92 billion.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $220.76 million.

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $363.15 million.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $283.30 million.

• Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.29 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $149.85 million.

• Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.16 million.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $175.04 million.

