EARNINGS-Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates on online demand

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as more companies used its online business software to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The software company's total revenue jumped about 29% to $5.15 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, above the average analyst estimate of $4.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

