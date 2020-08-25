US Markets
EARNINGS-Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates on online demand

Contributors
Neha Malara Reuters
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Salesforce.com Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as more companies used its online business software to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The software company's total revenue jumped about 29% to $5.15 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, above the average analyst estimate of $4.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

