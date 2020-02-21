EARNINGS-Royal Bank of Canada profit jumps 11%

US Markets

Canada's biggest lender, Royal Bank of Canada reported a nearly 11% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by growth in its capital markets, and personal and commercial banking units.

Net income rose to C$3.51 billion, or C$2.40 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$3.17 billion, or C$2.15 per share, a year earlier.

RBC is the first of Canada's big banks to report first-quarter earnings.

