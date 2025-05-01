$UP Earnings Results: $UP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$UP ($UP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$2.08 by $1.98. The company also reported revenue of $177,530,000, missing estimates of $475,351,180 by $-297,821,180.

$UP Insider Trading Activity

$UP insiders have traded $UP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD LEE MOAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,766 shares for an estimated $103,762 .

. MARK BRIFFA (EVP, Charter & CEO Air Partner) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,621 shares for an estimated $54,902.

$UP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $UP stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

