Earnings Report: Quidel Corporation Missed Revenue Estimates By 7.6%

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) just released its latest first-quarter report and things are not looking great. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 7.6% short of analyst estimates at US$375m, and statutory earnings of US$4.09 per share missed forecasts by 6.1%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Quidel after the latest results. NasdaqGS:QDEL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Quidel, is for revenues of US$1.72b in 2021, which would reflect a small 7.6% reduction in Quidel's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 17% to US$18.60 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$22.76 in 2021. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Quidel's prospects following the latest results, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$177 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Quidel at US$296 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$90.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 10% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 44% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Quidel is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$177, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Quidel going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Quidel you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.