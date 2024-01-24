Earnings Remain Full-Swing; All Eyes on Fed Next Week

Taking center stage next week will be the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision, due out Wednesday. Several bouts of jobs and unemployment dat aw

Some of the companies on the docket include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon.com (AMZN), Boeing (BA), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Electronic Arts (EA), Exxon Mobil (XOM), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Mastercard (MA), Match Group (MTCH), and Microsoft (MSFT). Also set to enter the ring is Meta Platforms (META), Pfizer (PFE), Qualcomm (QCOM), Starbucks (SBUX), Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), and Tractor Supply (TSCO).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There are no notable events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 will host the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence, and job openings data.

The ADP employment report will surface alongside the employment cost index on Wednesday, Jan. 31. However, all eyes will be on the Fed's latest interest rate decision and the Chicago Business Barometer purchasing managers index (PMI).

On Thursday, Feb. 1 jobs data, U.S. productivity, and both S&P manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturing data will release.

The calendar stays busy on Friday, Feb 2, with U.S. hourly, unemployment rate, and nonfarm payrolls scheduled. Factory orders for December and year-over-year hourly wages will be posted and the final consumer sentiment reading for January.

