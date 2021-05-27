Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target To US$1.50

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) last week reported its latest first-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$20m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings losing US$0.01 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqCM:SHIP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Seanergy Maritime Holdings from twin analysts is for revenues of US$136.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 93% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Seanergy Maritime Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.05 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$125.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.13 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a pretty serious reduction to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target fell 81% to US$1.50, suggesting that the analysts are primarily focused on earnings as the driver of value for this business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Seanergy Maritime Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 141% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Seanergy Maritime Holdings. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Seanergy Maritime Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

