Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target To US$10.33

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$51m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.79 some 97% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PBYI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, Puma Biotechnology's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$249.0m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 5.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 34% to US$0.94. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$257.4m and losses of US$0.70 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Puma Biotechnology after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target fell 11% to US$10.33, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Puma Biotechnology's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Puma Biotechnology analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Puma Biotechnology's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.8% increase next year well below the historical 40%p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Puma Biotechnology is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Puma Biotechnology. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Puma Biotechnology's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Puma Biotechnology going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

