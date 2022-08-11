Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Price Target To US$3.50

It's been a pretty great week for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to US$2.20 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. Revenues of US$55m beat expectations by a respectable 8.2%, although statutory losses per share increased. Nautilus lost US$1.92, which was 168% more than what the analysts had included in their models. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:NLS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering Nautilus is for revenues of US$398.6m in 2023, implying a painful 32% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 83% to US$1.29 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$398.6m and losses of US$1.29 per share in 2023.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 13% to US$3.50, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nautilus at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 41% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.2% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Nautilus is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Nautilus' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Nautilus' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Nautilus. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Nautilus analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Nautilus (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

