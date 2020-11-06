Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Price Target To US$4.00

As you might know, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Drive Shack outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$66m beating estimates by 11%. Statutory losses were US$0.16, 29% smaller thanthe analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:DS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Drive Shack from three analysts is for revenues of US$283.1m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 45% to US$0.72. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$287.4m and losses of US$0.76 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$4.00despite the forecast for smaller losses next year. It looks like the ongoing lack of profitability is starting to weigh on valuations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Drive Shack, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$5.00 and the most bearish at US$3.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Drive Shack shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Drive Shack is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 22%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% next year. So it looks like Drive Shack is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Drive Shack's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Drive Shack analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Drive Shack (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

