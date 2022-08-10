Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target To US$23.80

One of the biggest stories of last week was how DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares plunged 33% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$5.56. It wasn't the greatest result, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$4.2m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share statutory loss of US$0.99 being moderately smaller than the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqCM:DMTK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

After the latest results, the six analysts covering DermTech are now predicting revenues of US$23.7m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 82% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$4.09 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$23.8m and US$4.07 per share in losses.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 20% to US$23.80, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on DermTech, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$48.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that DermTech's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 230% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 60% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect DermTech to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of DermTech's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for DermTech going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for DermTech that you need to take into consideration.

