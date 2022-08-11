Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target To US$2.94

Investors in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.3% to close at US$2.18 following the release of its quarterly results. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 2.9% short of analyst estimates at US$91m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.10, 31% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:SCOR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for comScore from four analysts is for revenues of US$393.3m in 2022 which, if met, would be a credible 5.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.35 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$395.8m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2022.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 9.6% to US$2.94, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values comScore at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that comScore's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 10% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.9% per year. So it looks like comScore is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for comScore going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for comScore that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.