Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Price Target To US$13.60

It's been a good week for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 7.7% to US$4.04. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CHMA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Chiasma's five analysts is for revenues of US$32.5m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 22,789% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 31% to US$0.98. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$35.2m and US$1.03 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

The analysts have cut their price target 16% to US$13.60per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Chiasma, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Chiasma's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast exponential revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 25% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Chiasma is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Chiasma's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Chiasma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Chiasma (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

