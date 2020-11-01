Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target To US$6.00

It's been a mediocre week for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shareholders, with the stock dropping 13% to US$6.58 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$393m in sales arriving 5.1% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.65, some 3.2% below consensus predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CENX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Century Aluminum's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.73b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 39% to US$0.63. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.77b and US$0.33 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target fell 14% to US$6.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Century Aluminum's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Century Aluminum analyst has a price target of US$7.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Century Aluminum's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.8% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.1%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 7.8% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Century Aluminum is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Century Aluminum. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Century Aluminum's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Century Aluminum. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Century Aluminum analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Century Aluminum is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.