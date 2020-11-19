Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target To US$8.60

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It looks like a pretty negative result overall with revenues of US$123m coming in 15% short of analyst estimates. Statutory losses were US$0.40 per share, 11% larger than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CSPR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Casper Sleep are now predicting revenues of US$581.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 63% to US$1.27. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$631.8m and losses of US$1.39 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The analysts have cut their price target 23% to US$8.60per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Casper Sleep at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Casper Sleep'shistorical trends, as next year's 23% revenue growth is roughly in line with 21% annual revenue growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Casper Sleep is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Casper Sleep's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Casper Sleep. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Casper Sleep going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

