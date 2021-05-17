Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target To US$69.17

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues were better than expected, with US$47m in sales some 11% ahead of forecasts. The company still lost a statutory US$0.12 per share, although the losses were 15% smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:BIGC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from BigCommerce Holdings' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$197.7m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 30% to US$0.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$190.6m and losses of US$0.64 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on BigCommerce Holdings after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

Spiting the revenue upgrading, the average price target fell 5.9% to US$69.17, clearly signalling that higher forecast losses are a valuation concern. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BigCommerce Holdings at US$85.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$53.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BigCommerce Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that BigCommerce Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 26% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 39% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that BigCommerce Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at BigCommerce Holdings. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of BigCommerce Holdings' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for BigCommerce Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that BigCommerce Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

