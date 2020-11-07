Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target To US$15.00

The quarterly results for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The business exceeded revenue expectations with sales of US$3.6m coming in 9.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory losses were US$0.33 a share, in line with what the analysts predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:AXDX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Accelerate Diagnostics are now predicting revenues of US$23.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 130% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 15% from last year to US$1.28. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$24.6m and losses of US$1.30 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 6.3% to US$15.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Accelerate Diagnostics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Accelerate Diagnostics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 130% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 58%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Accelerate Diagnostics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Accelerate Diagnostics' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Accelerate Diagnostics you should be aware of.

