EARNINGS-Qualcomm forecasts first-quarter sales above estimates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as it ramps up chip sales for Apple Inc's AAPL.O 5G iPhone models.

Qualcomm's shares were up 5% in extended trading.

The San Diego-based company is the biggest supplier of processors for smartphones and modem chips that connect phones to wireless data networks.

Qualcomm, which makes the bulk of profits from its licensing business, said revenue from the unit was $1.51 billion, above FactSet estimates of $1.30 billion.

Qualcomm this year returned to being a major supplier for Apple, supplying chips that help the new iPhone 12 models connect to high-speed 5G networks.

The company said it expects current-quarter revenue of between $7.8 billion and $8.6 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Wednesday's forecast is a marked shift from a more cautious tone Qualcomm assumed when the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold earlier this year. It also comes on the heels of a dismissal of an antitrust case that had loomed over the chip designer's business.

Revenue from the company's chip segment, its largest by sales, was $4.97 billion, compared with FactSet estimates of $4.59 billion.

It expects revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.8 billion for the unit during the first quarter, ahead of FactSet estimates of $5.71 billion.

Apple has not provided a specific forecast figure for its crucial holiday shopping quarter, making Qualcomm's sales forecast for the chip unit a proxy to gauge demand for new iPhones.

