EARNINGS-Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in the global chip industry has bottomed out.

Shares of the company, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, were up more than 1% in after-hours trading.

The above-estimates forecast comes weeks after chipmakers Intel Corp INTC.O and Texas Instruments TXN.O calmed investor nerves with their upbeat annual forecasts. Analysts view 2020 as a recovery year for chipmakers, driven by 5G spending for both smartphones and network upgrades.

The company forecast total revenue in the range of between $4.9 billion and $5.7 billion for its second quarter, the mid-point of which is largely above analysts' average estimate of $5.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Qualcomm, which generates most of its profits by licensing its technology to mobile phone makers and others, said revenue in the segment was $1.54 billion, above estimates of $1.41 billion, according to FactSet.

Excluding items, the company earned 99 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate of 85 cents.

Revenue rose 5% to $5.08 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $4.83 billion.

