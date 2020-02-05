US Markets

EARNINGS-Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in the global chip industry has bottomed out.

Adds segment details, background

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in the global chip industry has bottomed out.

Shares of the company, the world's biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, were up more than 1% in after-hours trading.

The above-estimates forecast comes weeks after chipmakers Intel Corp INTC.O and Texas Instruments TXN.O calmed investor nerves with their upbeat annual forecasts. Analysts view 2020 as a recovery year for chipmakers, driven by 5G spending for both smartphones and network upgrades.

The company forecast total revenue in the range of between $4.9 billion and $5.7 billion for its second quarter, the mid-point of which is largely above analysts' average estimate of $5.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Qualcomm, which generates most of its profits by licensing its technology to mobile phone makers and others, said revenue in the segment was $1.54 billion, above estimates of $1.41 billion, according to FactSet.

Excluding items, the company earned 99 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate of 85 cents.

Revenue rose 5% to $5.08 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $4.83 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; +91 80-30495009;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular