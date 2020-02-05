EARNINGS-Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in chip industry has bottomed out. The company forecast total revenue in the range of between $4.9 billion and $5.7 billion for its second quarter, largely above analysts' average estimate of $5.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; +91 80-30495009;)) Keywords: QUALCOMM RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.