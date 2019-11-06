US Markets

EARNINGS-Qualcomm beats quarterly revenue estimates

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares up 5% in extended trading.

Revenue fell about 17% to $4.81 billion, but beat analysts' estimates of $4.70 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

