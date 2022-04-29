Earnings, Prosus lift European stocks at end of choppy April

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

European shares rose on Friday as strong earnings reports and a rally in mining and technology stocks boosted risk appetite at the end of a volatile month dominated by concerns about slowing global growth.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 29 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as strong earnings reports and a rally in mining and technology stocks boosted risk appetite at the end of a volatile month dominated by concerns about slowing global growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, trimming its monthly declines to 1.1%.

Miners .SXPP rallied 1.9% to lead sectoral gains, while technology stocks .SX8P rose 1.7% following a surge in U.S. peers overnight. .N

Dutch technology investor Prosus NV PRX.AS, which has a major stake in China's Tencent 0700.HK, jumped 8.3% after a report said U.S. and Chinese regulators are negotiating on-site audits in a key step to avoid U.S. delistings of Chinese companies.

Danish company Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO gained 5.4% after it lifted its sales and operating profit outlook for the year, while French construction materials group Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA rose 3.7% after it posted record first-quarter sales.

Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor BESI.AS slumped 6.2% after it said its order intake in 2022 has been limited by lower demand for high-end smartphones and weakness in Chinese markets.

Eurozone consumer prices data for April as well as the first reading of first-quarter GDP growth is due later in the day.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters