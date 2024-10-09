News & Insights

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Willis Towers Watson's Report

October 09, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), headquartered in London, is a global advisory, broking, and solutions company specializing in risk management, insurance brokerage, and consulting services, with a market cap of $29.95 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 earnings on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WTW to report a profit of $2.70 per share, up 20.5% from $2.24 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

Its adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.8%. Willis Towers Watson's Q2 results were aided by effective cost management and strong demand for its advisory services.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect WTW to report EPS of $16.51, up 13.9% from $14.49 in fiscal 2023

WTW stock is up 21.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.6% gains and the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG19.1% returns over the same time frame.

Shares of WTW surged nearly 4% on Jul. 25 following its Q2 earnings release. Revenue for the quarter was $2.27 billion, reflecting a 5% increase from $2.16 billion during the same period last year.

The consensus opinion on WTW stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight indicate a “Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” WTW's average analyst price target is $316.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.2% from the current levels. 

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

