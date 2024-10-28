Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Walmart's Report

Walmart Inc. ( WMT ), headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, is a retail leader known for its wide-ranging operations in grocery, general merchandise, and e-commerce. With a market cap of $663.7 billion , Walmart serves millions of customers worldwide through its extensive store network and online platform. The company operates across North America and internationally. The company is set to announce its Q3 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WMT to report a profit of $0.53 per share , up 3.9% from $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten and matched Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.1%. Walmart's earnings beat was driven by strong consumer demand, cost management, and growth in e-commerce and store efficiency.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect WMT to report EPS of $2.44, up 9.9% from $2.22 in fiscal 2024 .

WMT stock is up 57% on a YTD basis, significantly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 21.7% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLP ) 12.5% gain over the same time frame.

Walmart’s stock has rallied, driven by its strong market position, investments in e-commerce, and solid cash flows. Moreover, on Aug. 15, Walmart’s shares gained more than 6% after reporting its Q2 earnings results . The company’s revenue amounted to $169.3 billion, which topped Wall Street forecasts of $168.5 billion.

The consensus opinion on WMT stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of 36 analysts covering the stock, 30 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four indicate a “Moderate Buy,” and two advise “Hold.”

WMT's average analyst price target is $85.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.7% from the current levels.

