Earnings Preview: What To Expect From TJX Companies’ Report

Framingham, Massachusetts-based The TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. With a market cap of nearly $136.5 billion , TJX Companies operates through Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International segments.

The apparel giant is expected to announce its first-quarter results on Wednesday, May 28. Ahead of the event, TJX is expected to report a non-GAAP profit of $0.90 per share , down 3.2% from $0.93 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2026, TJX is expected to report an adjusted EPS of $4.43, marking a 4% increase from $4.26 reported in fiscal 2025. While in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to further surge 9.5% year-over-year to $4.85 per share.

TJX stock prices have soared 31.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.4% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLY ) 12.4% returns over the same time frame.

TJX stock prices gained 1.8% after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 26. Driven by a solid increase in customer transactions, the company’s comparable store sales surged 5% compared to the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its overall topline was negatively impacted as Q4 2024 consisted of 14 weeks, one more than Q4 2025, inflating the year-ago quarter’s overall revenues. In Q4 2025, its net sales remained almost flat at $16.4 billion and surpassed the consensus estimates by 98 basis points. Meanwhile, its EPS inched up by one cent to $1.23 and surpassed the consensus estimates by more than 6%.

The consensus view on TJX remains extremely optimistic, with a “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, 20 recommend “Strong Buy” and two advise a “Hold” rating. As of writing, its mean price target of $140.86 represents a 10.8% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.