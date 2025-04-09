Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Thermo Fisher Scientific's Report

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services. Valued at $165.2 billion by market cap, the company provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables for research, drug development, and disease diagnosis, along with laboratory products and biopharma services. The leading scientific research services and products provider is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TMO to report a profit of $5.11 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TMO to report EPS of $23.30, up 6.6% from $21.86 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.7% year over year to $25.57 in fiscal 2026.

TMO stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 4.2% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 27.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 6.9% dip over the same time frame.

TMO is facing challenges due to slow revenue growth, increased expenses, and lower returns in its core business. The company is also grappling with the impact of significant R&D investments, pricing pressures from cost-conscious customers, and fluctuating research funding environments, which are adding to its risks.

On Jan. 30, TMO shares closed up more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $6.10 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $5.93. The company’s revenue was $11.4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $11.3 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TMO stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” TMO’s average analyst price target is $656.25, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 56.5% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.