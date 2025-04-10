Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Textron’s Report

Valued at a market cap of $12.1 billion, Textron Inc. (TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers with various solutions and services. The Providence, Rhode Island-located company operates in six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance.

The industrial conglomerate is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Textron to report adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, up 2.5% from $1.20 per share in the previous year's quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line expectations in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2024, TXT exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 7.2%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect TXT to report adjusted EPS of $6.11, an 11.5% increase from $5.48 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are anticipated to increase over 9.9% year-over-year to $6.72 in fiscal 2026.

TXT stock has slumped 30.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.7% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.3% return over the same period.

On Jan. 22, shares of Textron fell 3.4% following its release of mixed Q4 2024 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.34 exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of $1.25. While the company reported revenue of $3.6 billion, reflecting a 7.2% year-over-year decline and missing Street estimates. The revenue decline was primarily attributed to a 15.9% drop in Textron Aviation’s segment, driven by reduced production volumes stemming from labor strike-related disruptions.

Furthermore, for fiscal 2025, the company has guided for revenue of approximately $14.7 billion and an adjusted EPS outlook between $6 and $6.20.

Analysts' consensus rating on TXT stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven "Strong Buys," six "Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $90.36 suggests a 35.3% upside potential from current price levels.

