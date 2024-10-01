Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Tesla's Report

Valued at a market cap of $834.4 billion, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) designs, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. The mega-cap stock is the market leader in electric car sales in the United States. The Austin, Texas-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the automotive company to report a profit of $0.46 per share, a decline of 13.2% from $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company has met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions. In Q2, the company reported an EPS of $0.42, which lagged behind the consensus estimates by 8.7%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect TSLA to report an EPS of $1.75, down 32.7% from $2.60 in fiscal 2023. However, EPS is expected to rebound and grow 44% year-over-year to $2.52 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Tesla have increased 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 33.5% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 23.8% return over the same period.

Shares of TSLA tumbled 12.3% following its mixed Q2 earnings release on Jul. 23. The company’s revenue of $25.5 billion in the period surpassed Wall Street estimates, while its earnings of $0.52 per share lagged behind the estimates. The underperformance was primarily driven by a 7% decline in Tesla’s automotive revenue, fueled by increasing competition in the industry. Its weaker-than-expected profit margins, due to a 39% surge in the company’s operating expenses and prevalent pricing pressure in the industry, further dampened investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on Tesla’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 36 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," 18 advocate "Hold," and seven recommend a “Strong Sell” rating. This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." As of writing, the stock is trading premium to its mean price target of $201.89.

